Fox International Productions has set Ale Damiani to direct Latino comedy Upgraded, a wish-fulfillment story written by Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Damiani made the sci-fi short-film M.A.M.O.N., a satirical critique of the U.S. president’s immigration policies that gained an international following after it was released last year (see the video below, featuring a robot Donald Trump).

Upgraded revolves around two uncool high school boys from Mexico who, while visiting Miami, find the iPhone of a global superstar that unlocks a VIP world of nightclubs, private planes, swag and adventure, resulting in a wild night they will never forget.

FIP is seeking the right global superstar to portray themselves in the story. The film is slated to begin production in 2018.

“Upgraded is about entering a shiny new world, which is why we think it’s a perfect fit for Ale’s refined storytelling skills and unique visual style,” Cisneros said. He co-wrote and co-produced 2013’s Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Hispanic movie of all time.

Tomas Jegeus, President of Fox International Productions, added: “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Ale. He is the perfect filmmaker to tell this dazzlingly inventive, high-concept, hilarious story that Jason and Eduardo have conceived and created.”

Upgraded will be produced by Cisneros & Shuman, who have a series of studio projects in development. Shuman’s credits on his own include Role Models, Lone Survivor and the upcoming Rebel in the Rye.

Damiani is represented by Gersh. Cisneros is with Valor Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Shuman is repped by Fourth Wall Management, CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Here’s a look at M.A.M.O.N.: