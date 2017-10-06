“Biggie was 24 when he was killed. Tupac was 25.” USA Network has released the official trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

The true-crime anthology series chronicles the dual police investigations into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry’s most legendary players, Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and The Notorious B.I.G. (Wavyy Jonez). Josh Duhamel stars as Detective Greg Kading, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree. Additional cast members include Jamie McShane (Bloodline) as Detective Fred Miller, the partner of lead investigator Russell Poole; Brent Sexton (The Killing) as Detective Brian Tyndall, a robbery-homicide detective who worked with Poole in 1997 and Greg Kading; Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) directs and executive produces along with Mark Taylor through their Hemingway | Taylor production company. Kyle Long (Suits) is writing the pilot and will also executive produce. Greg Kading, the former LAPD Detective from the 2006 investigation into the murders, also serves as co-executive producer.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. premieres this winter on USA Network.