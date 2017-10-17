Lifetime has announced the premiere date for the third season of their critically acclaimed series UnReal along with a trailer and a new Everlasting “suitress” for us to fawn over. The series is set to return on at 10 PM Monday, February 26, and has former Masters of Sex actress Caitlin FitzGerald taking the throne of suitress Serena.

Serena will have her pick of eager hunky male suitors, but will also face off with Everlasting’s queen bees, producers Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Emmy-nominee Constance Zimmer) who are shaking things up — all for the sake of ratings, of course. The ladies will be tempted more than ever when the buffet of hot new suitors surrounding them including Bart Edwards (Peep Show, Fantastic Beast), Alex Hernandez (Chicago Med), Adam Demos (Aboriginal Heart, Cooped Up) and Alex Sparrow (Russia’s Bachelor & Dancing with the Stars).

In following Lifetime’s Broad Focus initiative, season three of UnREAL will be helmed by a roster of female directors including Appleby and co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro. Zimmer will also make her directorial debut. Also taking the directing reins are Hanelle M. Culpepper (Empire, Quantico) and Sheree Folkson (Decoy Bride, Doctor Who).

Craig Bierko, Josh Kelly, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Genevieve Buchner are also returning to the series which takes a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse of the insanity, big personalities, and uber-drama of a reality dating competition program. Also joining the cast for season three are Brandon Jay McLaren (Ransom) the on-set psychologist, Dr. Simon; Kassandra Clementi (Hatfields and McCoys) appears as Chet’s new girlfriend, Crystal; Chelsea Hobbs (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) as new camera assistant Charlie; and Jaime Callica (Wayward Pines) as Xavier, a dancer and Jay’s love interest.

The Peabody-winning UnREAL is executive produced by Shapiro and Stacy Rukeyser, who serves as showrunner. Robert M. Sertner, Sally DeSipio, Peter O’Fallon and David Solomon also executive produce, and Noxon serves as consulting producer. UnREAL is the first scripted series fully produced and distributed by A+E Studios. A+E Networks also handles global sales for UnREAL, which has been sold and airs in more than 100 territories. UnREAL is already gearing up for production on its fourth season this month in Vancouver.