Lifetime’s UnReal is already rounding out its cast for Season 4. François Arnaud (The Borgias; Midnight, Texas), Natalie Hall (Drop Dead Diva, True Blood), Meagan Holder (Pitch, You Again), Alejandro Muñoz (Ein Sommer in Barcelona), Meghan Heffern (Designated Survivor, What If), Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery, Land of the Dead) and Alli Chung (Dark Matter, The Expanse) have all signed on for Season 4.

Arnaud is Tommy, a charming and ambitious game producer who has been plucked out of basic cable and given a shot at the big leagues. Hall will play Candi, a brash, funny single mom who also happens to be a Miami stripper. Holder is Noelle, an image-conscious commercial real estate agent who has put a lot of effort into securing her spot as a reality TV darling. Muñoz portrays Rodrigo, a cocky, international soccer star and former suitor who will have all the girls vying for his affection.

Heffern plays Sofia, a formerly a sweet kindergarten teacher who returns to Everlasting determined to change her persona into the “Bad Girl” that audiences love to hate. Russell is Jack, a former Everlasting runner-up, and then suitor, who is prone to picking the wrong girl. Chung is Skye, a party girl who has left all her inhibitions at the door and who is just here for a good time.

Set against the backdrop of the hit dating competition show Everlasting, UnReal is led by flawed heroine Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby), a young producer whose sole job is to manipulate her relationships with, and among, the contestants in order to get the vital dramatic and outrageous footage that the program’s dispassionate executive producer, Quinn King (Constance Zimmer), demands.

UnReal Season 3 was originally set to set to debut this summer but that was reset for February 26, 2018 at 10/9c. No premiere date for Season 4 has been announced.

Arnaud is repped by APA, Lasher Group and Bloom Hergott.