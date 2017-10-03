Universal Brand Development has announced changes to their executive leadership team. Former SVP of Strategic Planning is Ben Braun is joining the Brand Development team as Chief Financial Officer while Santiago Capdepont is stepping into the newly created role of SVP, Head of Operations for Brand Development transitioning from his current role as SVP of Finance and Strategic Planning.

Braun will be responsible for managing the financial planning and analytics team, business development as well as serve as Controller for the division. Capdepont will oversee the daily operations, systems and processes of the division’s growing global businesses. Both Capdepont and Braun will report directly to Universal Brand Development’s President, Vince Klaseus.

“The continued growth of our organization, which includes new businesses, departments and international offices gives us the opportunity to broaden our leadership bench by adding expertise and depth to our senior team,” said Klaseus. “Ben joining our team allows us to strengthen our financial analytic capabilities and provide data-driving analysis of our business on a global scale, and Santi’s wide-ranging consumer products background will help us continue to build the international organization worldwide.”