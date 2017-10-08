Another allegation of sexual harassment has emerged against producer Harvey Weinstein. This time, a U.K. freelance writer has written a first-person piece in the Sunday Times of London, indicating that what she thought was a business meeting devolved into Weinstein inviting her to share his bath.

Liza Campbell claimed Weinstein asked her to “jump in the bath” with him as she heard him disrobe shortly after she arrived at his room at the posh Savoy hotel. “Come on, it’ll be fun,” she quoted Weinstein saying. “We can drink champagne. You can soap me – whaddaya say?”

At the time, Campbell was a freelance script-reader for Weinstein’s Miramax. She said the comments left her angry and fearful.