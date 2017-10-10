EXCLUSIVE: Adam McKay has set Tyler Perry to play Colin Powell in the untitled movie about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney for Annapurna. Powell is the four-star general who as Bush Administration Secretary of State pressed the case for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, based on intelligence that Saddam Hussein was manufacturing weapons of mass destruction. None of the weapons Powell cited in his presentation to the United Nations was recovered after Iraq was routed. Perry will costar alongside Christian Bale, who plays Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush and Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

The film, which is being produced by Annapurna Pictures, Plan B and Gary Sanchez, is in production. Perry wrote, directed and stars in Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween, which Lionsgate releases October 20. WME reps him.