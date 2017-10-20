'Boo 2!' Draws $760K In Thursday Night Previews - Weekend Box Office

Lionsgate’s Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween raked in $760K last night at 2,000 locations. A year ago, the first installment posted $855K on Thursday night before it surprisingly beat its mid-teen tracking estimates with a No. 1 win of $28.5M against Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Boo 2! expands to 2,388 theaters this weekend.

Despite its exorbitant production cost, Warner Bros./Skydance’s Geostorm did not try to get a leg up last night and hold Thursday night previews. Some locations, such as the Hollywood Arclight, started showtimes at midnight. It’s a popcorn movie, and for that reason, the studio decided to shield the Dean Devlin feature directorial debut from critics. Reviews are dropping today and so far ten of them account for a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score. Tracking has this movie opening between $10M-$12M. Foreign already has at least $10M in the bank from minor Asian territories. The only prayer for this disaster pic is for Gerard Butler’s star wattage to click overseas.

Warner Bros.

Where Warner Bros. has been winning out this week is with the Alcon Entertainment/Sony film Blade Runner 2049 which led all titles yesterday with $1.29M. The Denis Villeneuve-directed movie was No. 1 daily, Monday through Thursday and currently counts a two-week running cume of $66.85M, +31% ahead of the same period as the director’s previous sci-fi movie Arrival (final box office $100.5M). Despite the onslaught of five wide entries this weekend, Blade Runner 2049 isn’t dropping a huge number of screens, moving from 4,058 to 3,203, -855 locations. Blade Runner 2049 is looking at a 40%-45% decline in Weekend 3 with $8M-$9M. Blumhouse/Universal’s Happy Death Day will aim to keep the replicant sci-fi drama out of second with a $11M-$12M second weekend after collecting an estimated $31.3M in its first week. Yesterday, the Christopher Landon-directed horror comedy made $1.12M in second place.

The Black Label-financed, Sony distributed Only the Brave took in $305K last night in previews starting at 7PM. The movie which follows the true story of the firefighting team the Granite Mountain Hotshots, boasts the best reviews out of this weekend’s wide entries at 89% fresh, but is only expected to bring in $6M-$7M. The pic co-produced with di Bonaventura Pictures, Condé Nast Entertainment, Relevant Entertainment was made for an estimated $38M.

Universal/Working Title’s The Snowman made $270K at 1,551 sites. Tracking has the Michael Fassbender thriller higher than Only the Brave for the weekend around $10M. We’ll see.

Also debuting today is PureFlix/Paramount’s faith-based Same Kind of Different as Me which is expected to make $3M-$4M at 1,362 sites.