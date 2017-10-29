Actor Tyler Cornell filed a report on Friday with the LAPD accusing former APA agent Tyler Grasham of sodomizing him earlier this year. “We did take a crime report against Tyler Grasham,” an LAPD spokesperson told Deadline. “It was a sodomy crime report.”

Cornell, 20, is the fifth young man to come forward accusing Grasham of sexual harassment or assault. Grasham was fired from the Hollywood agency on Oct. 20 after two other young men accused the agent of sexually assaulting them.

APA has launched its own investigation into the charges. “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter,” said a spokesman for the agency, which has hired attorney Matthias Wagener to look into the matter.

Grasham’s other accusers include former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, 28, who says he assaulted him 10 years ago when he was seeking representation; Lucas Ozarowski, a 27-year-old film and TV editor, who filed a police report saying that he was sexually assaulted by him last year; Michael Podraza, currently a business and legal affairs manager at Lionsgate, who accused him of offering to help him break into the industry in exchange for sex – an accusation Grasham denied in a 2013 email exchange; and Brady Lindsey, an aspiring actor who said the former APA agent touched him inappropriately on two occasions last year shortly after he turned 18.

Actor Cameron Boyce fired Grasham as his agent when news of the allegations first broke, and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard quit the agency the next day because of the allegations.