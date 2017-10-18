Protests and boycotts followed ’s blundering overreaction to Rose McGowan last week – the social media platform temporarily suspended the actress’s account when she posted a phone number during her ongoing campaign against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

Now, CEO Jack Dorsey is going public with a slew of pending policy and enforcement changes.

After pledging to “take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them,” Dorsey has confirmed that proposed policy changes have been submitted to the company’s Trust & Safety Council for review. (Read the entire memo below).

Among the proposals being studied:

The definition of “non-consensual nudity” is expanding to more broadly include content like upskirt imagery, “creep shots,” and hidden camera content.

Regarding “unwanted sexual advances,” Twitter currently relies on and takes enforcement action only if/when it receives a report from a participant in the conversation. In an updated approach, Twitter would continue taking enforcement action when upon receiving reports from someone directly involved in conversations, but “will also leverage past interaction signals (eg things like block, mute, etc) to help determine whether something may be unwanted and action the content accordingly.”

On hate symbols and imagery: Twitter says it is “still defining the exact scope of what will be covered by this policy. At a high level, hateful imagery, hate symbols, etc will now be considered sensitive media (similar to how we handle and enforce adult content and graphic violence). More details to come.”

Regarding violent groups, Twitter “will take enforcement action against organizations that use/have historically used violence as a means to advance their cause. More details to come here as well (including insight into the factors we will consider to identify such groups).”

Tweets that glorify violence will be subject to company action. Currently, Twitter takes “enforcement action” against direct violent threats, vague violent threats and wishes/hopes of serious physical harm, death, or disease. Under new guidelines, Twitter “will also take action against content that glorifies (‘Praise be to for shooting up. He’s a hero!’) and/or condones (‘Murdering makes sense. That way they won’t be a drain on social services’).” More details to come.

In the internal memo, Twitter execs concede that “a more aggressive policy and enforcement approach will result in the removal of more content from our service,” and adds the company is “comfortable making this decision, assuming that we will only be removing abusive content that violates our Rules.”

The memo also indicates that Twitter “product and operational teams will be investing heavily in improving our appeals process and turnaround times for their reviews” and insists that the company must do “a better job explaining our policies and setting expectations for acceptable behavior on our service.”

No specific deadline is indicated in the memo, which notes only that the Twitter Rules will be amended “in the coming weeks.” Also during that time, Twitter will launch a standalone Help Center page to explain enforcement decisions and policies, and will update the language of messages sent to people who violate policies.

Here is Dorsey’s tweet confirming the memo, followed by the full memo text.

We have a Trust & Safety Council which reviews and gives feedback on our policy and product changes. We emailed them our proposed changes in order to get critical feedback. Email found in this article: https://t.co/i4dMsGv5rm — jack (@jack) October 18, 2017

