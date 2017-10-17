TV Azteca and Keshet International are joining forces in a deal to co-develop and produce an original Spanish-language super series to air on TV Azteca. It will be developed under the KI banner and co-produced with TV Azteca in-house. The plan is to launch the 60-episode series next year. KI is handling global sales. Joshua Mintz, Deputy President for TV Azteca, and Kelly Wright, VP Distribution and New Business at KI, will oversee development. TV Azteca is the second-largest mass media company in Mexico with three national TV networks; lately, it’s been making a push to reinvent it’s primetime lineup with new narratives and stronger characters in series such as Rosario Tijeras, Nada Personal and the recently premiered Las Malcriadas. Keshet for its part has been expanding in Latin America and has made original development a top priority in the region.

RLJ Acorn Media Enterprises has partnered with Banijay’s Screentime New Zealand as the North American co-producer on crime drama Straight Forward. The series is created by writer John Banas and co-produced with Mastiff Denmark (also a Banijay Group company), Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay and broadcaster TVNZ. An eight-part drama, Straight Forward follows a Danish woman trying to leave her criminal past behind by moving to a small New Zealand town to start her life anew. Casting is underway with filming beginning in February 2018. AME has secured all rights in North America, the UK and Ireland, and secondary rights in New Zealand and Australia. Acorn Media International will distribute the series in English-speaking territories, with Banijay Rights overseeing the rest of the world. Straight Forward will air domestically on Acorn TV next year.

Revolution Revolution Studios has extended its exclusive global television and digital distribution deal with Miramax. Under the arrangement, Miramax will continue to represent the library of features produced by Revolution as well as titles the company acquired through its purchase of the Morgan Creek International library. Films include Black Hawk Down, 13 Going On 30, Daddy Day Care, xXx, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Last Of The Mohicans, Major League, The Good Shepherd and True Romance. Revolution is led by CEO Vince Totino and President and COO Scott Hemming and was acquired by Content Partners in January this year. Miramax was acquired by beIN Media Group in 2016.

NY-based FilmRise has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Canadian outfit Incendo which will handle its Canadian TV sales going forward. The deal launches with FilmRise’s Manifesto, starring Cate Blanchett who performs 13 vignettes from 20th century art movements. The film will begin airing on The Movie Network/HBO Canada this fall.