Harvey Weinstein may be dismissed from another entertainment industry organization.

After a discussion at tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Television Academy’s board of governors, the group voted to initiate disciplinary proceedings on disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, possibly expelling him from the organization which numbers nearly 22,000 active voting members. This procedure is in accordance with the Academy’s “established procedures” for such actions. Per the Academy’s bylaws a hearing has been set for November.

Project Runway

Weinstein, who has 17 Emmy nominations including 13 for the hit reality series Project Runway on A&E (which has now removed his name from the credits), was expected to face possible expulsion as Deadline exclusively reported Saturday after being booted by the Producers Guild, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and BAFTA, the latter of which suspended him but is expected to go further. Earlier today the British Film Institute stripped him of his Fellowship.

The latest fallout comes after the New York Times and New Yorker published explosive exposés earlier this month alleging the Oscar-winning producer’s sexual harassment activities stretching over several decades. More than 40 women have come forward since making claims against Weinstein , who with brother Bob Weinstein founded Miramax and later The Weinstein Company.

Last week the TWC board fired him, and earlier this week he resigned from the board.

Here is the TV Academy’s full statement:

“Sexual harassment in any form is abhorrent and totally unacceptable. Television is a collaborative industry and we fully support those who have been affected by these allegations. The Television Academy stands united with those throughout the industry condemning such behavior in the strongest terms.

“The Television Academy’s Board of Governors met this evening. In accordance with the Academy’s established procedures, it was overwhelmingly decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings concerning Academy member Harvey Weinstein; such proceedings could result in action up to and including termination of Academy membership. Per the Academy’s bylaws, a hearing has been set for early November.