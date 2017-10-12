EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Tooley Entertainment has picked up the comedic script Homecoming from actor-comedian Justin Hires (CBS’ MacGyver). The company will produce the project with rapper-entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, marking the second collaboration between the two after Den of Thieves. Hires will also play one of the leads in the film.

APA

The story follows three friends in their senior year at a historically African-American college who plan to celebrate their final homecoming by trying to get in to the most exclusive house party on campus. Jason Barhydt of Tooley Entertainment is an executive producer.

Jackson has carved out a successful career as an actor and producer over the past few years after founding founding G-Unit Film & Television in 2005. He is one of the powers behind Power. Den of Thieves stars Jackson and Gerard Butler; it’s scheduled for release January 19.

Hires can plays Bozer in the CBS reboot of MacGyver, which is in its second season. Other credits include starring as Detective Carter in the CBS action-comedy Rush Hour. He also was seen in the box office hit 21 Jump Street and recurred on Comedy Central’s popular sketch comedy show Key & Peele. Hines also headlines as a stand-up comic across the country.

Tucker Tooley Entertainment has a number of other high-profile projects also on its slate including Hunter Killer, starring Gerard Butler; 6 Below, a modern prodigal son thriller based on the true story of former Olympic hockey player Eric LeMarque, who gets lost while snowboarding in a massive storm; a television adaptation of Neil Strauss’ nonfiction book Emergency: This Book Will Save Your Life; and Mary, a supernatural thriller starring Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer.

Hires is represented by APA and attorney Mark S. Temple. Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva.