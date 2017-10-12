The third annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program has selected five female filmmakers to receive project support, and take part in master classes, one-on-one mentorship, and peer-to-peer sessions.

At the end of the program, each of the five filmmakers will pitch her project to a jury of industry experts. The program is designed to provide a balance of industry support, artistic development and funding for new and emerging U.S.-based female writers and directors of short-form narrative films.

One filmmaker will be awarded full financing to produce her short film, along with support of Tribeca Studios to make the project, and the four other projects will each be awarded grant funds to continue the development of their films. The program awards $100,000 in filmmaker grants.

The selected projects and filmmakers are:

Vuela (Marianne Amelinckx, Writer/Director). Vuela (Fly) tells the story of a chance encounter between Luisa and Monica just before they take off to different countries and leave everything behind them, including the opportunity to get to know each other. Amelinckx is a Venezuelan writer/director whose short film Salta premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017. Vuela is the second short film of a trilogy: Salta, Vuela, Corre.

Wingmen (Nicole Emanuele, Writer/Director). Sarah’s bachelorette party is all cigarettes and penis shots, until she and her best friend Marie get the call to report for active duty the next day. Emanuele’s short film Love, Gina (2017) played at Cinequest and Rooftop Film Festival.

No Fault (Myna Joseph, Writer/Director). Following a near-fatal car accident, Lu wrestles with creeping invisibility as she approaches the second half of her life. Joseph’s short film Man screened at Cannes in Directors’ Fortnight, Sundance, SXSW, and New Directors/New Films Festival.

Suicide By Sunlight (Nikyatu Jusu, Writer/Director). Valentina, a day-walking Black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin, finds it difficult to suppress her bloodlust when a new woman is brought around her estranged twin daughters. Jusu is an award-winning Sierra Leonean-American filmmaker; her short film Flowers won the HBO short film award and is her third film acquired by HBO.

Girls Want Magic (Anna Zlokovic, Writer/Director). Manny, an outcast and bullied high schooler, finds her only friend in music. When her teacher, Mr. Hornby, is possessed by a violent, alien insect, Manny is forced to fight her biggest demon yet and discover her magic within. Zlokovic’s films and music videos have screened internationally at festivals including SXSW, Santa Barbara, Fantasia and Oberhausen.

The filmmakers will convene in New York October 17-19 for the immersive, three-day mentorship program and master classes.

The project is presented by Tribeca Enterprises and Chanel, in collaboration with Pulse Films, and facilitated by Tribeca Film Institute.