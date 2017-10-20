Tribeca’s Through Her Lens program awarded short film project Suicide by Sunlight as the recipient of full production funding. The selection of the film (directed by Nikyatu Jusu, who co-wrote with R. Shanea Williams), was announced last night at the conclusion of the third annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program.

Filmmakers from five projects took part in this year’s three-day program, sponsored by Tribeca Enterprises and Chanel, presenting their projects to a jury comprised of director/producer Mira Nair, producer Paula Weinstein and actor/producer Rachel Weisz.

Jusu and Williams will receive a production grant and production support from Tribeca Studios. The other four writer/directors in the program each received a development grant to support continued work on their films. In all, $100,000 was awarded.

Suicide by Sunlight logline: is about Valentina, a day-walking Black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin and who finds it difficult to suppress her bloodlust when a new woman is brought around her estranged twin daughters.

The four other short film projects were: Marianne Amelinckx’s Vuela; Nicole Emanuele’s Wingmen; Myna Joseph’s No Fault; and Anna Zlokovic’s Girl Wants Magic.