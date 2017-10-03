Trevor Noah opened The Daily Show hours after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, pointing out that in the two years he has lived in the U.S. there have been 20 mass shootings here. And, every time, it plays out the same: “We’re shocked, we’re sad, thoughts and prayers, and then, almost on cue, people are going to come out and say ‘Whatever you do, when speaking about the shootings, don’t talk about guns'” Noah said.

He played clip of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders giving the latest iteration of that line, telling reporters at her briefing saying, “There is a time and place” for a discussion about gun control, which she called “a political debate…but now is the time to unite as a country.” This, hours after a gunman killed 59 people attending a country music concert, shooting at them from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

“I have never been to a country where people are so afraid to speak about guns,” Noah said, asking when, exactly, is the right time to talk about it.

Instead, we talk about the gunman’s race, religion, mental state and now, after Sunday’s incident, pundits are talking about hotel security.

Noah wound up his remarks telling viewers that, this week, Congress is set to vote on deregulating gun silencers.

“I guess Congress is thinking, ‘Gun violence is out of control. How can we make it quieter?’,” Noah said.