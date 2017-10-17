Trevor Noah is in Chicago this week, for The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Let’s Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold.

For opening night, he took the obvious route, breaking down the town’s reputation as the most dangerous city in America. The South African comic told his very receptive Athenaeum Theatre audience that murder rates are higher in St. Louis, Baltimore, Memphis, and Cleveland.

“It really sucks that people call Chicago the most dangerous city in America, especially when it’s not really true,” Noah sympathized. He wondered why that was, tossing to clips of NRA-ers, Fox News Channel talking heads, and other conservatives decrying all the murders in Barack Obama’s city.

“Oh, now I get it. When there’s shootings, Obama from Chicago. All the other times, he’s from Kenya.”