P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies) is set for a key series regular role in Syfy pilot Tremors, a reboot of the 1990 cult classic film, with original star Kevin Bacon reprising his role. The project hails from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV and Universal Cable Prods. Also joining the cast are Hunter Parrish (Weeds), Ebonée Noel (Wrecked), Brandon Jay McLaren (Ransom), and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs).

In the new Tremors, written by Andrew Miller (The Secret Circle), the killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex.

Byrne will play Melvin, a survivor of the original Graboid attack and real estate developer obsessed with reinventing Perfection, all fueled by jealousy he holds for Valentine McKee.

Parrish is Arthur Brandt, a young, magnetic leader of the pot-growing, earth-worshipping tribe of Millenials who’ve moved to Perfection to soak in its unique spiritual energy. Noel will portray Zoe, a truth-seeker possessed with deep, sensual intuition and mystic power, Zoe’s connection to Mother Earth is aided by Perfection’s unique energy and provides her with visions of events to come. McLaren is Toby, a likable guy who nobody likes; he’s the public liaison to a data storage company in Perfection that failed to create any local jobs. He’s hanging around to facilitate the company’s transition from staffed to unmanned operation. Tju will portray Jai, a dirt-biking drug smuggler and Perfection’s resident badass.

Miller, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Bacon, David Schiff and Jessica Rhoades.

Byrne will next be seen in New Line’s Rampage opposite Dwayne Johnson. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic, and attorney Michael Mahan.