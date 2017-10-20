Gentrified Brooklyn perplexes Tracy Morgan, who described his reax on Jimmy Kimmel Live during its week of broadcasts from the borough.

“It’s weird to see white people walking down Myrtle Avenue, unafraid,’ Morgan said. “I’m a black man from Brooklyn and I’m afraid. I come out of a coma and everything has changed!”

Morgan, who’s upcoming TBS show The Last O.G. is set in Brooklyn, told Kimmel he was well known locally, as a kid being the guy who had pooped in protest, the public swimming pool.

Morgan talked about who he most wants to work with, when Kimmel asked.

And, asked about his Halloween plans, costume-wise, Morgan noted, “I live in an affluent neighborhood since the Walmart settlement; I live in Alpine, New Jersey. That’s all hedge funds. So I can go as me and frighten everyone.”

Morgan was severely injured and in a coma after a 2014 highway crash that killed comic James “Jimmy Mack” McNair; the National Transportation Safety Board placed blame on a sleep-deprived Wal-Mart truck driver.