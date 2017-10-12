Trace Adkins who is a multi-platinum, three-time Grammy-nominated, award-winning country musician, TV personality, actor author, and Wounded Warrior spokesman, has signed with UTA to be repped worldwide in all areas.

“Trace Adkins is a massive talent and a true multi-hyphenate artist that will touch all areas of the agency, including film, television, digital, endorsements, and touring. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Trace to continue to grow an already incredible career,” said UTA co-head of talent Chris Hart and UTA Nashville’s Nick Meinema.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, in recent years, Adkins has performed for servicemen and women across 12 USO tours. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, he recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death and battles with personal demons.

Adkins has played a biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in Deepwater Horizon (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise tattoo artist in the family-friendly film Moms’ Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew).

He is also a spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross. He also won NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. He is managed by Greg Baker.