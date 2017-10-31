EXCLUSIVE: Topher Grace has joined Adam Driver in Spike Lee’s feature Black Klansman and figures prominently in the film as a key White Supremist nemesis in the story.

Lee is producing and directing Black Klansman with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, QC Entertainment and Blumhouse. Focus Features is releasing.

Black Klansman was adapted by Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Spike Lee and Kevin Willmont from the autobiography of Colorado Springs, CO detective Ron Stallworth. He dared to challenge the Ku Klux Klan and thwart its attempts to take over the city. Stallworth (portrayed by John David Washington) was at the center of an undercover investigation that reached the heights of the organization. What was even more heroic is that he did all this as an African American man.

Specifically, the film is being produced by Sean McKittrick, Raymond Mansfield, Shaun Redick, Jason Blum, Peele and Lee. QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr. will serve as executive producer. Focus President of Production Josh McLaughlin will supervise the project for the company. QC Entertainment have been developing the screenplay and project over the last two years.

Topher was recently seen in War Machine opposite Brad Pitt for director David Michod and Truth opposite Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford. He will next be seen in Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield for A24, a modern noir crime thriller set in Los Angeles.

Topher is eying a return to series television with the hourlong dramedy Treasure Squad, which he co-wrote and is attached to headline and executive produce for Sony Pictures TV and Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Grace, whose credits also include the Lionsgate film American Ultra opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, is repped by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management and Ziffren Brittenham.