Ahead of its October 13 Season 1 premiere, Universal Kids, the rebranded Sprout network, has picked up a second season of anticipated series Top Chef Jr., with Vanessa Lachey and Chef Curtis Stone to continue as host and head judge, respectively.

Produced by Emmy-winning Magical Elves (Bravo’s Top Chef), the freshman season of Top Chef Jr. features 12 young chefs aged 11-14 from across the country competing for the coveted Top Chef Jr. title and a $50,000 cash prize. Episodes follow the journeys of this next generation of chefs and recurring guest judges including culinary expert and Top Chef judge Gail Simmons, Top Chef Judge Graham Elliott and Top Chef alumna Tiffany Derry – along with surprise guest judges throughout the season.

Lachey and Stone guide the chefs through some of Top Chef’s most iconic challenges, including “Restaurant Wars”, as well as new kid-friendly ones created exclusively for Top Chef Jr. The 14 hour-long episodes – shot in Los Angeles –feature Quickfires, team challenges, and excursions within the city.

“We are thrilled about the second season of Top Chef Jr., with this greenlight reflecting the quality of the show launching this week,” said Deirdre Brennan, General Manager, Universal Kids. “Top Chef Jr. stays true to the Bravo franchise and celebrates what it means to be a kid through the eyes of our young chefs. We can’t wait to introduce these extraordinarily talented – and incredibly charming – chefs to kids and families.”

Season 1 of Top Chef Jr. premieres Friday, October 13 at 8pm ET/7pm CST.