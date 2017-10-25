Sons Of Anarchy alum Tommy Flanagan and Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard) will join Justin Long and Donald Faison in the indie film, The Wave, which follows an image obsessed attorney (Long) who changes course on a high-stakes insurance case when a life-changing, drug-induced night on the town ends up changing his outlook on life. Gille Klabin is directing from a script by Carl W. Lucas, who also is producing the pic with Joshua Bunting through their EchoWolf Productions label. Flanagan, known for his role as Filip “Chibs” Telford on SOA, will reunite with fellow SOA alum Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming Papillon remake. He’s repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman. Sage, whose credits include Power and Orange Is The New Black, is repped by INSURGE-Ent and Ellipsis Entertainment Group.

Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Actress Elena Kampouris has been cast in the indie coming-of-age comedy Summer Night, opposite Ellar Coltrane, Analeigh Tipton, and Justin Chatwin. Directed by Joseph Cross, the film is about the complexities of young romantic relationships and the frustrations of trying to make it as a professional musician. Jordan Jollliff wrote the screenplay with revisions from Cross. Cross is also producing with James Pondsolt. Kampouris was last seen in Ry Russo-Young’s Before I Fall, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, and The Cobbler. She’s repped by ICM and attorney John Logigia