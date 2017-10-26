Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) is set to star in the indie film, Made Vicious, along with Larry Herron (Adam Ruins Everything), Shara Connolly (American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story) and Jaime Gallagher (Know Your Enemy). Written and directed by David Prindle, the pic follows Jim (Herron), a grieving widower who has to find the strength to save his daughter after trespassing teens awaken a long forgotten monster (Gallagher). Sizemore plays Victor, a malevolent mobster who also really has it in for him and Connolly is the small town’s diner owner who seems to be Jim’s only ally. Brian Thompson, Richard Riehle, Kaitlyn Squires, Weetus Cren, and Matthew Joel Kranyak co-star. Nicole Hendrix, Patrick Werksma, and Craig Burgess are producing the project, which begins production this month.

REX/Shutterstock

Nate Corddry has joined Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz in the indie comedy We Are Unsatisfied, written by Peter Hoare (Kevin Can Wait) and directed by Matt Ratner. It’s about an unlikely friendship between a struggling L.A. comedian (Schwartz) who’s forced to move back home to Long Island and finds an unlikely kindred spirit in his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal). Ratner is producing the pic along with Chris Mangano and Rick Rosenthal, while Matt Bronson, Matt Jacobs, Bert Kern, Alexander R. Madorsky and Nick Morton serve as executive producers. Production begins next month in New York. Corddry, who was recently cast in Hulu’s Locke & Key pilot, is repped by Gersh, Door 24, and attorneys Jamie Mandelbaum and Karl Austen.