The legacy of Tom Petty was honored today by a stadium full of fans during the University of Florida and Louisiana State University game. The crowd inBen Hill Griffin Stadium erupted in a rendition of his hit “I Won’t Back Down” as a tribute to the late, great musician.

The tribute hit close to home for Petty fans considering he was born in Gainesville and worked on the grounds crew at the University of Florida before becoming a music icon. Last week, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died at the UCLA Medical Center after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu. He was 66.

The Florida Gators tweeted a video of the crowd singing his classic hit.