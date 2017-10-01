Sunday AM: Despite a close race among It, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and American Made, New Line’s Stephen King movie will see its third No. 1 weekend with $17.4M, with 20th Century Fox/MARV’s Eggsy spy film battling Tom Cruise’s CIA thriller for second; each studio calling $17M a piece.

Technically speaking per industry estimates, many see Kingsman is second — and even Universal is spotting the weekend race that way with the Matthew Vaughn-directed film making at least $100K more than American Made.

Saturday AM writethru after Friday 11:57 PM post: Tom Cruise’s American Made is looking to plant its flag at No. 1 with a $16.55M start, but the Doug Liman-directed 1980s-era CIA thriller is still in a dead heat with 20th Century Fox/MARV’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($16.5M), with New Line/Warner Bros’ It not too far behind at $16.2M; a very different B.O. landscape from what we saw at Friday midday. Tonight’s surge factor will likely dictate who comes out on top and rivals are divided on whether that’s Kingsman or American Made.

What happened here is that some, not many, have discovered American Made via decent word of mouth and a good Rotten Tomatoes score (87% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes). The movie received a B+ CinemaScore on Friday night, which is the same grade earned by Cruise’s non-Mission:Impossible titles Edge of Tomorrow (also from Liman), last autumn’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Knight & Day, and Valkyrie. PostTrak shows a 55% definite recommend which is in the wheelhouse of Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow.

However, duly note, a No. 1 $16M-plus take for a Tom Cruise movie is nothing to jump up and down on a couch about. It’s his lowest opening in close to five years, since Jack Reacher‘s $15M. Though it’s a great movie, American Made is coming in lower than last autumn’s critical displeasure Jack Reacher 2 which opened to more than its first chapter ($22.9M to $15.2M) and fizzled out with a 2.6x multiple ($58.7M). That’s likely the same leg factor here. Uni is hoping American Made legs out like Girl on the Train, but that’s a completely different movie altogether with a higher ($24.5M) opening, and a bestselling piece of chick lit that drove women to the theater. At the end, Girl earned a 3.1x multiple or $75.4M domestic. American Made nee Mena is original IP based on Gary Spinelli’s spec script which Uni shelled out $1M for three years ago. Outside of his Mission: Impossible films, Cruise tends to average roughly a $22M domestic B.O. start over the last 10 years, and American Made is shockingly under that despite it being such a fantastic rebound for him quality wise since last June’s disaster The Mummy.

American Made was a prime destination for guys over 25 who made up 44% of Friday night’s crowd per ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak. The under 25 demo was nearly absent making up only 18%. And that’s one of the first hurdles with American Made: You can’t make a $60M movie for a one quadrant, older male crowd. The Cross Creek-financed title on which Uni took foreign isn’t expected to break even, per Deadline finance sources. The movie’s foreign till over the last month was nothing to scream about at $60M-plus, and typically overseas is where Cruise fares best. You need a wider swath to make this a hit, and Cruise has largely won over older males in his latter years. It’s clear that Golden Circle and It are stealing away that 17-34 guy crowd from American Made.

Another factor capping American Made‘s money is the fact that the drug runner action drama is a subgenre we’ve seen too many times. Just take your pick: Traffic, Blow, Sicario and War Dogs (which has an opening not too far from American Made at $14.7M). If you’re really into Narcos on Netflix, why spend the extra money to go watch American Made at the multiplex? Social media monitor RelishMix observed before Friday, “The convo surrounding American Made is mixed, but leaning positive. Many moviegoers compare this movie to films they love like War Dogs and Blow. But others wonder where the original story lies — which may be surprising given some of the creatives put out by Universal.”

Another big factor that has slowed American Made‘s turnstiles is that Cruise isn’t out there aggressively selling the movie in his standard globe-trotting style. More specifically, there haven’t been any world premieres where Cruise is known to stroll the red carpet for two hours, speaking to fans and signing autographs. Such events make their way to social, and those posts are clearly absent on his handles. Ironic, given how good American Made is. This has created a situation where American Made is forced to stand on its reviews, concept and premise, which as we explained above, isn’t all that unique from the outside looking in.

Now some journalists have come to the conclusion that Cruise is avoiding interviews due to the death of the two pilots during production, and the fact that their estates are suing the production. That’s not the case as we hear it, and history has shown that controversies, whether Scientology-related or a bad break-up, have never prevented Cruise from tubthumping his movies. A week before American Made opened, news broke that the estates of the late pilots, Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl, were partially blaming Cruise and Liman. When asked by Vulture whether he had a comment on the lawsuit against the American Made production, Liman responded, “No. Just that I’m a pilot and Tom Cruise is a pilot. I don’t know anything specific about the accident, because it didn’t happen during the filming. They were just moving one of the airplanes. I was just going to say that it’s just a reminder — something all pilots know — which is that flying is really dangerous. Not in commercial planes, by the way.”

We understand that Cruise was always scheduled to do limited press on American Made given his production schedule on Mission: Impossible 6. But then Cruise suffered a broken ankle. His schedule was freed up even more, and he was able to appear on Conan (the video drew over 1M views on YouTube) from London. While Cruise was involved in marketing decisions for American Made, which is standard on his movies, his bullhorn is largely missing this time around.

Cross Creek has another movie this weekend, Sony’s Flatliners. The company is only on the hook for 25% of the pic’s $20M-ish production cost. Despite being directed by the stunning Danish director Niels Arden Oplev who helmed the original Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and the Mr. Robot pilot, Flatliners is DOA with $5.5M. The studio shielded the movie from critics, and for those 30 who finally watched it, they’re giving it a 0% Rotten Tomatoes flat line. Those moviegoers who actually dared to spend money on Flatliners gave this remake a B- CinemaScore, which isn’t so bad, but overall the movie is everything a horror film isn’t suppose to be: a remake of a cult film and a retread (as Variety‘s Andrew Barker says, “About as inessential as reboots get, Flatliners… otherwise offers no reason for reanimating this long-expired property”). If moviegoers want to watch a riveting horror film, then they’ll just go see It again, which is Flatliners biggest bane. Flatliners gets an awful 66% overall positive score from PostTrak and a low 46% definite recommend. Females under 25 at 31% showed up followed by older females at 27%.

Fox Searchlight’s The Battle of the Sexes could possibly touch $4M on 1,213 theaters by the end of the weekend and that would be a decent start in line with Searchlight’s previous Oscar contender, Wild (it broke wide on 1,061 venues with $4.1M). Currently, Battle of the Sexes is at $3.5M, which should be better considering it has an 85% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. Rivals say $4M is decent, but $5M-$6M would better, like Searchlight’s previous awards contender wide breakouts 12 Years a Slave ($6.6M on 1,144) and The Grand Budapest Hotel ($8.5M at 977 sites). Why did Searchlight go so wide so soon rather than bleed this movie out? Word is that the label was looking to get one of its awards season pics out there before the fall Specialty market gets crowded.

Industry estimates for weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

1/2/3) American Made (UNI), 3,024 theaters / $6.1M Fri. (includes $960K previews) 3-day cume: $16.55M /Wk 1

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (FOX), 4,038 theaters (+35) / $4.87M Fri. (-68%) 3-day cume: $16.5M (-58%)/Total: $66.2M/Wk 2

It (NL/WB), 3,917 theaters (-90) / $4.9M Fri. 3-day cume: $16.2M (-46%)/Total: $290.1M/Wk 4

4.) The Lego Ninjago Movie (WB), 4,047 theaters / $2.6M Fri. (-56%) /3-day cume: $11.6M (-43%)/Total: $35.1M/Wk 2

5.) Flatliners (SONY), 2,552 theaters / $2.1M Fri./ 3-day cume: $5.5M /Wk 1

6.) Battle of the Sexes (FSL), 1,213 theaters (+1,192) / $1.1M Fri. (+5918%) /3-day cume: $3.5M (+600%) /Total:$4M/Wk 2

7.) American Assassin (CBS/LG), 3,020 theaters (-134) / $935K Fri./3-day cume: $3.1M (-47%) /Total: $31.7M/Wk 3

8.) Home Again (OR), 2,370 theaters (-315) / $528K Fri. /3-day cume: $1.7M (-47%)/Total: $25.1M/Wk 4

9/10) mother! (PAR), 1,840 theaters (-528) / $437K Fri. 3-day cume: $1.36M (-59%)/Total: $16.2M/Wk 3

Til Death Due Us Part (IND), 550 theaters / $455k Fri./ 3-day cume: $1.3M /Wk 1

NOTABLES:

A Question of Faith (PURE), 661 theaters / $364k Fri. // 3-day cume: $1.1M / Wk 1

Victoria & Abdul (FOCUS), 77 theaters (+73) / $273K Fri./ 3-day cume: $871k (+451%)/Total: $1.1M/ Wk 2

Stronger (RSA), 574 theaters/ $262K Fri. (-50%)/3-day cume: $868K (-46%) /Total: $3.1M/ Wk 2

Friend Request(ES), 2,081 theaters (-492) / $229K Fri.(-66%) /3-day cume: $741K (-63%) / Total: $3.4M/Wk 2

UPDATED, 12:06 PM: Ouch. We knew Tom Cruise’s American Made wasn’t going to file No. 1, but as of right now it looks like not only Kingsman: The Golden Circle will beat the Cross Creek/Universal feature, but the fourth weekend of New Line/Warner Bros’ It as well.

The 20th Century Fox/MARV spy pic is eyeing around $5.5M to $5.6M Friday for a take that’s between $18M to $19M at 4,038 theaters, down 53% for a 10-day total near $68.7M. The first chapter grossed $18.3M in its second weekend, and Golden Circle might file under that. We’ll see.

The all-powerful It is currently edging out American Made for second with $4.8M today and $16M for the weekend, when its running cume by Sunday will be near $290M.

American Made per industry projections is at $5.5M for today, including last night’s $960K, for a three-day at $15M.

Sony/Cross Creek’s Flatliners is going into a deep sleep thanks to injection of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score, with $2.6M today and $6.5M for the weekend.

Fox Searchlight’s expansion to 1,213 theaters of The Battle of the Sexes looks to earn $1.25M-$1.5M today with a three-day around $4M.

As we always footnote on these midday reports, we could be looking at a different ranking by nightfall, but this is what it looks like right now. We’ll have more updates for you later.

PREVIOUS, 7:08 AM: Tom Cruise’s latest movie American Made made $960,000 last night in previews at 2,455 theaters, one of his lowest Thursday nights in recent history.

Just to look: Paramount’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back last fall made $1.33 million at 2,850 on its Thursday (opening day $8.8M, $22.8M weekend), American Made director Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow made $1.8M and Oblivion hooked $1.1M in midnight shows. Heck, even Cruise’s disaster The Mummy did better at $2.66M in June.

American Made boasts fantastic reviews at 86% certified fresh — higher than The Mummy (16% Rotten) and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (37% Rotten) — but it’s only expected to bring in a three-day that’s in the mid to high teens, a figure that’s around such recent Cruise pics as Rock of Ages (a bomb for him at $14.4M domestic opening, $75M cost and $59.4M global take) and Jack Reacher, which benefited from 2012 holiday play ($15.2M opening, $80M domestic, $218.3M global, $60M production cost).

The hope here by Universal is that people find the film, which reviewers have been extolling as one of Cruise’s best. The actor due to his schedule with Mission: Impossible 6 and an injury from that film did not embark on his standard worldwide premiere press tour.

Directed by Bourne Identity helmer Liman, American Made follows the wild ride of Barry Seal, a TWA pilot-turned-CIA arms runner for the Contras, and drug runner for the Medellin Cartel.

Cross Creek backed this Cruise pic 100% with Universal distributing domestic for a fee and buying foreign, the latter which has racked up more than $60M. We hear the production cost is around $80M gross, and net at $60M. Already, American Made has made north of $60M abroad, having been in release since September 10 in some overseas territories.

20th Century Fox/MARV’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle will remain the cool guys at the B.O., expected to hold No. 1 with a three-day around $20M. In its first week, Kingsman: Golden Circle jotted down $49.7M which is nickels and cents above the first chapter’s $49.58M. Yesterday, the Matthew Vaughn-directed movie made $2M.

New Line/Warner Bros’ It is also expected to hold strong with a third weekend around $15M. By Sunday, It should be close to $289M — there’s no question this movie is headed to $300M. The Stephen King adaptation is still the horror film to see, and all other genre pics are getting mowed over by it including mother!, last weekend’s Friend Request, and this weekend’s Cross Creek/Sony film Flatliners, which did not hold previews last night and is only expected to gross in the mid-to-high single digits at 2,552 venues. Boo! There’s still no score on Rotten Tomatoes and word is Sony didn’t show this movie to the press. That’s how bad the film is supposed to be. Reportedly Flatliners, a remake of the 1990s cult movie starring Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon, cost $20M before P&A.

Fox Searchlight’s The Battle of the Sexes is busting wide from 21 locations to 1,213 sites and a three-day in the $4M-$5M range would be ideal. That’s where Searchlight’s Reese Witherspoon awards contender Wild was at that break ($4.1M).

Pureflix’s faith-based film A Question of Faith at 661 venues is projected to gross around $1M.