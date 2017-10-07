Updates from NY Comic-Con throughout The teaser trailer for Amazon’s upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series – and the first seven minutes of the debut episode – were unveiled at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel this evening, giving audiences a first good look at John Krasinski’s turn at the character.

“I run supply chain logistics for the Western Hemisphere,” says Krasinski in the teaser, perhaps a wink at his old Office mensch Jim Halpert. Noticing an underwhelmed response to his job description, Krasinski’s Ryan follows up with, “Boring?”

But when a modern-mix take on Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War” kicks in, Ryan’s job looks anything but Dunder Mifflin-esque, as the action switches to Yemen and words like Bin Laden and interrogation get tossed about.

Krasinski shared today’s panel with exec producer and showrunner Carlton Cuse, co-star Abbie Cornish and exec producer/writer Graham Roland.

As for the seven-minute clip, here’s a description: The scene opens on a group of kids in Lebanon, with the eldest – pre-teen maybe – amusing the others by grooving to a cassette recording of the old Men Without Hats hit “Safety Dance.” So we’re somewhere in the 1980s, and the happy family goings-on are suddenly interrupted by war planes flying overhead and devastating the area with bombs (the special effects in the clip, by the way, are still crude place-holders).

From there, the action jumps to present-day Washington D.C., with Krasinski’s Jack Ryan getting in an early-morning row on the Potomac before biking to his office job at the CIA. He has a minor road-rage run-in with a stranger, who we eventually learn is his new boss (Wendell Pierce).

The clip doesn’t explain the connection between the Lebanon and D.C. scenes, but best guess might be that the Safety Dance-ing boy grows up with a grudge.

And despite the show’s “delving into terrorism and fundamentalist Islam,” Cuse said during the panel that the series will not indulge in any “demonization of Islamic culture.”

“We tried on this show to not just have a bad guy who is a terrorist, but a variety of Muslim characters across the spectrum, and some very heroic characters,” Cuse said. He described the production’s experience filming in Morocco as “really tremendous,” with “kind, generous, warm, helpful, talented people who worked on the show and invited us into their homes.”

Krasinski, who played an American soldier in the 2016 Benghazi movie 13 Hours, said he was surprised by an openness on this side of the world – at CIA headquarters.

“They were completely open and honest,” Krasinski said of his visits there, describing Langley as “a very apolitical place” and the CIA investigators as essential to “making sure our freedoms are protected.”

“People who put their lives on the line so we can have New York Comic-Con,” Krasinski said about the agents, joking, but not. “Thank the CIA for New York Comic-Con.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from Paramount Television and Skydance Television, will debut sometime next year, possibly summer, on Amazon Prime Video. The one-hour, eight-episode series stars Krasinski, Pierce (The Wire) as James Greer, and Cornish (Limitless) as Cathy Mueller. Exec producers are showrunner Cuse, Krasinski and Roland, who wrote the pilot based on a story he and Cuse developed.

The series also is executive produced by Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Dan Sackheim, as well as Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, along with Mace Neufeld and co-executive producer Lindsey Springer.

Take a look at the teaser above.