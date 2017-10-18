Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) has been cast as a lead opposite Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop and Teagan Croftin the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV, which is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service. He will play the series regular role of Garfield “Gar” Logan (aka Beast Boy).

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and others.

As a child, Potter’s Garfield “Gar” Logan contracted the lethal disease, Sakutia, while on an African expedition with his geneticist parents. Treated with an experimental drug, Gar survived but not without developing some bizarre side effects. Along with skin and hair turning permanently green, the wisecracking, fun-loving Beast Boy is able to reshape himself into any animal of any size he can imagine.

In addition to the core Titans quartet, the series also cast Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as recurring, playing superhero duo Hawk & Dove, with an option to become regulars in Season 2 and possibly headline a potential Hawk and Dove spinoff series down the road.

Potter is repped by APA and Hirsch Wallerstein.