International TV producer and distributor Tinopolis Group has bought back the shares of private equity group Vitruvian to take full ownership of the company as it heads into a next growth stage. Vitruvian invested in Tinopolis in 2008 and under the partnership, saw Tinopolis become one of the largest independent producers in the UK and U.S.

The group has steadily been building its arsenal. In 2014, it acquired Top Chef producer Magical Elves after buying A. Smith & Co and Base Productions in 2011. It also owns Sunset+Vine, Pioneer, Mentorn Media, Firecracker, Tinopolis Cymru, Daybreak Pictures, Fiction Factory and the recently launched Thunderclap Media. It has bases in London, Wales, Glasgow and LA and its own own distribution arm, Passion.

Ron Jones, Executive Chairman at Tinopolis, says, “Our success has been founded on the talent of our people, their creativity and their leadership. With Vitruvian’s investment and support over the past nine years, we have made Tinopolis a leading player in our industry. Sunset+Vine has achieved remarkable growth to become, in its own right, a global company. To our original UK base we added two of the finest production companies in the U.S. and with them some of the most creative people in U.S. television. Now, once again, we are a private company owned by its management in both countries, optimistic for the future and determined to provide our people with new challenges and opportunities.”