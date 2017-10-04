Tim Quill, an actor who appeared in numerous films and TV shows ranging from Hamburger Hill and NYPD Blue to Scandal and Argo, has died. He was 54. Quill died September 25 at the Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey after a battle with cancer.

Quill was born in Wilmington, DE, and moved to New York City in 1985 to pursue acting. He studied at the William Esper Acting Studio and was discovered and signed by agent Bob McGowan. Quill started his career with a role in the 1987 Vietnam War movie Hamburger Hill, directed by John Irvin.

From there, he appeared in numerous films and on TV. He starred in the Oscar-winning film Argo directed by Ben Affleck as well as A Plum Summer, Listen to Me, Hiding Out, Staying Together, The Closer, Next of Kin, 2001 Maniacs, Touch Me and many others. His television credits include Shonda Rimes dramas Scandal and Private Practice. He also appeared in the acclaimed HBO drama Big Love, The Practice, ER, JAG, NYPD Blue and a list of others

He is survived by his son, Timothy J. Quill Jr.; and siblings, Martina Scarrone, Teresa Pfeifle, Katherine Quill, and Leonard Quill. He was married to actress-model Lisa Casanova Quill until her death. The family asks that contributions be made to St. Monica’s Catholic High School in Santa Monica.