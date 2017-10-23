EXCLUSIVE: Paramount just landed Limited Partners, a pitch for a female driven comedy vehicle for Tiffany Haddish, who is coming off the hit Girls Trip. The auction was competitive, with Sam Pitman & Adam Cole-Kelly writing the script, and Peter Principato producing through Principato Young along with Joel Zadak and Itay Reiss. Haddish will be exec producer. with uni so I assume u will hear about it.

The scribes are repped by UTA and Mosaic, Haddish by APA and Principato Young. She is currently shooting the Malcolm D. Lee-directed Night School after teaming with the director of Girls Trip.