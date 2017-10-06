Last night’s game featuring New England’s win over Tampa Bay averaged a n 11.1 overnight household rating on CBS and NFL Network. That was up +12% from last week’s season opener and up +26% from the corresponding TNF game (Arizona-San Francisco; 8.8) last fall.

The NFL season had been marred by a controversy, with President Donald Trump assailing players for kneeling during the national anthem, which triggered more protests. Last night, players, coaches, and fans first honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with a moment of silence before the anthem was played. During The Star-Spangled Banner, all Buccaneers players stood, as did all Patriots players, who held their right hands over their chests and their left hands on the shoulders of teammate

TNF dominated Thursday primetime ratings, with CBS projected to top the night. Check back for fast national ratings on the other broadcast programs last night, including the final season premiere of ABC’s Scandal.