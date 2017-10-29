Refresh for latest…: Launching in about 52% of the world a week before entering the domestic arena, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok hammered out a $107.6M international box office start this session. The strong debut on the Taika Waititi-helmed threequel is 4% ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and 22% above Doctor Strange when looking at the same suite of 36 material markets this frame, and using today’s exchange rates.

As we saw in early mid-week bows, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer posted the biggest October opening weekend in many markets and continued to do so as more were added through the frame. The film can boast No. 1s everywhere — while Dis earlier said Italy was too close to call, WB is giving Thor the win over IT locally.

The top plays thus far are the UK ($15.8M), Korea ($15.5M), Australia ($8.4M), Brazil ($8.3M) and France ($7.4M).

The overseas opening on the third pic in the god of thunder’s franchise was eyed at a range of $85M-$100M by industry sources ahead of the early non-traditional Tuesday UK opening. Most topped it out at $100M with one seeing anticipation high enough to push it past the century mark.

The comps also include Thor: The Dark World, and Thor 3 is 34% above that which is little surprise given the lighter tone of this refresh on the series. At current exchange rates Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, which bowed in April this year, finaled at $481M internationally while Doctor Strange earned $456M overseas after opening at this same time in 2016.

The Top 5 overall markets on the last Thor were ultimately China, Russia, the UK, Brazil and Mexico (its offshore results improved 63% on the 2011 original). Doctor Strange was tops in China, Korea, the UK, Brazil and Russia — notable that on Thor 3 Korea did such big business at open whereas the market did not figure in the Top 5 GOTG2 ultimate plays which were China, the UK, Germany, Russia and France.

In IMAX, Thor: Ragnarok delivered $6M on just 189 screens, a $31,500 per-screen average. That’s on par with IMAX opening results of GOTG2 in like-for-like markets.

Significant markets where the Crown Prince of Asgard and his friend from work, the Incredible Hulk, did not face-off this weekend include Germany, Russia, China, Japan and Mexico. They head to those hubs as well as North America and virtually all other territories this coming week.

Also from Disney, and Pixar, Coco started off its overseas career in Mexico, with $8.4M ahead of the Día de Muertos holiday (that’s why Thor‘s not there yet). The film opened at No. 1 and scored the biggest opening weekend for an original IP animated pic, and the top debut for an animated movie outside summer vacations in the market.

Thor and Coco helped push The Walt Disney Studios across the $4B global box office mark this session ($4.103B to date), making it the only studio to have achieved the milestone for the last five consecutive years. Domestic box office for the Mouse in 2017 stands at $1.402B with $2.701B overseas thus far.

The weekend’s other new opener, Lionsgate’s Jigsaw, carved out $9.5M from 46 markets in its debut.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ Geostorm crossed the $100M mark internationally, whipping up a $49.3M weekend that was led by a $34.1M China debut. That was dour news for Sony/Alcon’s Blade Runner 2049 which took flight in the Middle Kingdom on just $7.6M for the weekend, coming in 3rd behind the disaster pic and last week’s champ, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The well-reviewed BR2049 was No. 1 in Japan.

