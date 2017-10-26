Disney/Marvel’s highly-anticipated threequel, Thor: Ragnarok, is now thundering in 10 material overseas markets. The UK started rollout on a non-traditional Tuesday with Korea and France notably getting the Led out on Wednesday. The estimated haul through yesterday is $12.8M.

The Taika Waitit-directed refresh of the series is still in very early play. But numbers are encouraging and running slightly ahead of comp Doctor Strange which opened last year at this time. Natch, they’re considerably higher than 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Disney is caveating that a comp so far to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 isn’t fair given GOTG2 opened in the UK on a Friday. However, the numbers there (see below) are very solid, and it’s worth noting that Korea is over-performing versus GOTG2.

To wit: Korea’s bow on Thor 3 was the biggest industry opening day ever for an October release. (Unofficially, yet notably, local reporting has Korea at $3.8M after two days.)

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan saw the biggest industry opening day ever for an October release and Indonesia hammered out the 6th biggest industry all-time opening day.

The top opening markets so far on the Chris Hemsworth-starrer are: the UK ($4.8M), Korea ($2.3M), France ($1.9M), Taiwan ($1.2M) and Indonesia ($900K).

Thor: Ragnarok continues rolling out this weekend and will be open in around 52% of the international marketplace by Sunday. Today’s launches include Australia and Brazil along with Croatia, Czech Rep, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Argentina, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Colombia.