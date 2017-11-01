After launching to $109M in 36 markets last weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok will dominate additional destinations around the world such as the U.S./Canada, China, Japan, Germany, Russia and Mexico moving its global cume to a projected $400M-plus by Sunday. That’s jawdropping considering the first Thor‘s lifetime worldwide total six years ago finaled at $449M.

Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok got an early start in Germany today and sources tell us that its overseas cume will stand at $150M by tomorrow. China alone this weekend is projected to make $50M and U.S./Canada is poised to make $100M-$120M per industry estimates at 4,080 venues over three days. Per one rival distribution chief, “Thor: Ragnarok will take up every single breath of the box office this weekend.” Disney insiders are betting that Thor: Ragnarok safely comes in at $100M-plus. Anything over that is gravy. Tracking shows that Thor: Ragnarok is playing strongly to all demos. The threequel is directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi whose 2005 live action short Two Cars, One Night was nominated for an Oscar.

Disney handled the second Thor: The Dark World four years ago, and it was the first Marvel title to play the early November period opening to $85.7M. That was a better start than the first Thor which Paramount released during the first weekend of May 2011 taking in $65.7M. To date, the Thor franchise counts $1.09 billion. There’s a lot of hope riding on Thor: Ragnarok; that the movie will usher in a lucrative two-month holiday period, propelling the 2017 domestic box office to a brand new all-time record that’s north of $11.4 billion. After Alcon/Sony’s Blade Runner 2049 failed to work on a four-quad level, October went to the dogs with $539M per ComScore, the lowest for the second month of autumn in decade. As we’ve always said: It’s a product-driven business. Well, here comes product this weekend.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently the best-reviewed of all titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at 96% Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes and it’s the seventh MCU title with an RT score of 90% or higher. Thor: Ragnarok‘s stateside reach includes 3,400-plus 3D screens, every single Imax auditorium numbering 391, and 204 D-Box venues. Previews kick off on Thursday at 7PM. At 600 locations, there’s an opening night fan event which will feature early access to the film, exclusive content and collectible giveaways.

Thor: Dark World posted a Thursday night of $7.1M four years ago repping 22% of its first-day haul of $31.8M, and then ending its weekend at $85.7M. Last year marked the second time that Marvel launched a live-action title with its deeper universe superhero Doctor Strange. He did some spectacular business earning $9.4M on Thursday night, 30% of it first Friday which grossed $31.6M and posting an FSS of $85.06M. Doctor Strange had slightly longer legs than Thor: Dark World, $232.6M to $206.4M.

STXfilms

Looking to hook those females who might not be turned on by Chris Hemsworth swinging a hammer, STXfilms will serve up A Bad Moms Christmas which opens tomorrow in 3,615 with an eye at $17M over three-days, $25M over five. The first installment of the Scott Moore-Jon Lucas directed raunchy femme comedy series was released 16 months ago and posted a 4.8x multiple of $113.2M off a $23.8M opening. Bad Moms was the first R-rated title since 2009’s The Hangover to earn an A CinemaScore. The sequel follows Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell), and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) who in addition to dealing with the holiday stress and making everyone around them happy, have to contend with their mothers played respectively by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon.

Last weekend’s No. 1 title, Lionsgate’s Jigsaw is expected to see a 60% decline of $6.6M. Through yesterday, the Twisted Pictures co-production counts $18M.