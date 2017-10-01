‘This Is Us’ Sets New Live+3 Ratings Highs, Eyes Premiere Week Demo Win

After opening its second season with Live+same day series highs (3.9 rating in 18-49, 12.9 million viewers), NBC’s This Is Us also set new Live+3 benchmarks.

With three days of playback factored in, the This Is Us Season 2 opener has grown by +1.78 18-49 rating (3.90 to 5.68) and +4.8 million viewers overall (12.938 million to 17.786 million), the biggest lifts on Premiere Tuesday. These were not only new L+3 highs for This Is Us, they also topped every Live+7 delivery for the family drama’ first season, meaning that the Season 2 premiere will also set new L+7 highs.

With the biggest demo absolute gain of premiere week so far (+1.8), This Is Us has moved ahead of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory in L+3 (5.68 18-49 L+3 rating vs. 5.50) and is projected to rank as the top entertainment program of Premiere Week in L+3 18-49 rating. Last year, This Is Us finished third in Premiere Week L+3, 1.3 rating behind Empire, which has no shot at upstaging it this time, and 1.2 behind Big Bang.

In total viewers, This Is Us (17.8 million) stands as the No.1 drama for Premiere Week, only behind CBS comedies Big Bang (22 million) and Young Sheldon (21.5 million), and ahead of ABC’s breakout The Good Doctor (16.9 million) and CBS’ veteran NCIS, which rose +38% in Live+3 to 16.3 million viewers.

CBS’ Tuesday dramas all posted healthy viewership gains of around 3 million. The biggest Tuesday percentage lift went to Fox’s Brooklyn Nine Nine (+71% in 18-49) off a small base. (The cop comedy was the lowest rated program on Tuesday night in Live+same day.) Fox logged its most-watched Tuesday night in nearly two years.