This Is Us, the cast recordings from Hamilton and KPBS San Diego will be this year’s recipients of the third SAG-AFTRA American Scene Awards. The honor goes to “work that exemplifies equal access and full inclusion of diverse ethnicities and backgrounds, people with disabilities, women, seniors, people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender and other misrepresented or underrepresented groups.”

Joan Marcus

Series producer 20th Century Fox TV will receive the Entertainment Award for This Is Us; the Atlantic Music Group will receive the Music & Sound Recordings Award for the Hamilton recording and The Hamilton Mixtape, and the San Diego State University Research Foundation will receive the Belva Davis News & Broadcast Award for KPBS San Diego.

“The American Scene Awards are unique in the entertainment industry—they are the only SAG-AFTRA award that recognizes producers and content creators for their diversity efforts,” said Jenny O’Hara, chair of the SAG-AFTRA Honors and Tributes Committee. “It was a difficult choice but This Is Us, KPBS San Diego and Hamilton are exceptional examples of the American Scene. Representation matters and we will continue to reward union signatories that prioritize the creation of content that reflects the world in which we live.”

The awards will be presented Friday at the Globe Theatre in Universal Studios Hollywood during SAG-AFTRA’s biennial convention. Jane the Virgin’s Jaime Camil will emcee.

The full list of nominees were:

Entertainment Award

American Crime

Hidden Figures

Jane the Virgin

Major Crimes

Master of None

Moonlight

Speechless

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

This is Us

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Belva Davis Award

Jaime Jarrin, the “Spanish voice of the Dodgers”

KPBS San Diego

The Takeaway (WNYC Studios)

Music & Recordings Award

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) and The Hamilton Mixtape by Various Artists

Here by Alicia Keys (RCA Records + Sony Music)

We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service by A Tribe Called Quest

(Epic Records + Sony Music)