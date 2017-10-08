On the last day of New York Comic-Con 2017, The X-Files proved without a shadow of a doubt that the truth is out there, at least for the fans who packed the Javits Center for the seminal Fox series’ panel on Sunday – especially with a new trailer and creator Chris Carter saying “never say never” about another movie.

With stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, plus cast member Mitch Pileggi and Carter on NYCC’s Main Stage, fans of the revived X-Files were given a peek at the upcoming Season 11.

Kicking off the panel, the trailer (see above) is packed with creepy corridors, flashlights, car chases, the Cigarette Smoking Man, glimpses of monsters, battling FBI agents, a sliver of Lone Gunmen member Richard Langly (Dean Haglund) and everything X-Files fans seemed to want judging by the roars and applause of the crowd. Perhaps, in apparent reference to the couple’s son William, the heart of the new season is to be found in Anderson’s Dana Scully’s whisper to Duchovny’s Fox Mulder of “You have to find him and you have to stop him before he releases hell on Earth.”

“They get kissin’ close,” Carter said of the relationship between Dana Scully and Fox Mulder this upcoming season. “We can’t really say much of anything,” Pileggi joked, though the panel admitted the season will show his Walter Skinner character as a young man.

The EP did say that the first episode of the new season would peel back some of the infamous Cigarette Smoking Man’s backstory. Carter promised another cliffhanger ending to Season 11 as all previous cycles of the show has. As has been out there for a little while already, Carter also told the audience that actor Karen Konoval will be returning for Season 11, but not in the character she played in the “Home” episode from the series’ original run back in the 1990s.

“There’s that one you wrote about that bankrupt real estate guy becoming President,” Duchovny joked of what unproduced X-Files scripts of Carter’s could see the light of day.

Having run on a then young Fox from 1993 until 2002, The X-Files returned for a successful limited series in early 2016. Based on that and the willingness of Anderson and Duchovny to come back for more, another season seemed to be in the mix. In April Fox announced a 10-episode Season 11 to debut in 2018.

“Iconic characters, rich storytelling, bold creators – these are the hallmarks of great TV shows. And they are some of the reasons why The X-Files has had such a profound impact on millions of fans worldwide,” said Fox president David Madden this spring when the second return of the show was made official.

In an interview with Deadline, EP Carter said they were about halfway through the new season with a lot of familiar faces coming back to join the paranormal phenomena investigating FBI Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. As well, The X-Files will see a new addition in Barbara Hershey joining the show for Season 11.