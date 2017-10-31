Haley Joel Osment is set to guest star in the latest revival of The X-Files, scheduled to premiere next year on Fox. No character details are being revealed, but Osment will feature heavily in the “Skinner”–centric (played by series regular Mitch Pileggi) episode teased at New York Comic-Con.

The show, which earned 16 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and a Peabody Award, throughout its initial nine-season run, follows FBI special agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson), as they investigate unexplained cases – “X-Files” – for which the only answers involve paranormal phenomena. Series creator Chris Carter returns as executive producer, writer and director for the next installment, along with stars Duchovny and Anderson, Pileggi, William B. Davis and previously announced guest stars Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, and Lauren Ambrose and Barbara Hershey.

Osment was most recently seen co-starring in HBO comedy Silicon Valley, and will next been seen in the sci-fi comedy Future Man, premiering next month on Hulu. He’s repped by MGMT. Entertainment, APA and Edelstein, Laird and Sob.

The 10-episode second installment of The X-Files event series will premiere in January on Fox.