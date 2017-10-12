The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal shows no signs of subsiding. After the name of the embattled mogul was removed as executive producer from the credits of all of The Weinstein Company’s TV series, now the card with the logo of the company also is being scrubbed.

Deadline already broke the story that Netflix is removing the TWC production card on the upcoming fourth season of Peaky Blinders as well as retroactively on the first three seasons of the Steven Knight-created drama.

This will not be an isolated to the period gangster epic only. A+E Networks also is removing TWC company card on all of the company’s series, including the Project Runway reality franchise and History military drama Six.

A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, one of the highest-ranked female executives in the TV business, has spoken out about the allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, calling them “disgusting and horrifying” in an interview with Variety.

Paramount Network, whose rebrand launch is built around TWC’s high-profile series Waco, Yellowstone, and six-part documentary series Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story with Jay-Z, plans to use TWC’s name name when it is announced.