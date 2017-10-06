Just hours after The New York Times bombshell Thursday report that detailed numerous allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, the board of The Weinstein Company is meeting at 5 PM PT to discuss the fate of its co-chairman Weinstein, who has been the face of the company since its launch.

Weinstein already had taken a leave of absence from the company in anticipation of the damaging report but the urgency, with which a new emergency board meeting was called on the very day the story came out indicate that the temporary leave — as well as Weinstein’s lengthy apology — won’t be enough.