The worlds of The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead are finally going to cross paths. Right at the beginning of today’s New York Comic-Con TWD panel it was revealed that there is going to be a crossover between the two AMC shows based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman.

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” Kirkman told the crowd. “This is a huge event in the world of The Walking Dead,” he added

Today’s panel at the Theater at Madison Square Garden comes just over two weeks before TWD’s Season 8 debut and 100th episode on October 22. FearTWD ends its third season on October 15. Today’s TWD gathering also included a previously unseen clip from the 100th episode.

Back at the Theater at MSG for the second year in a row, Saturday’s TWD shindig included cast members Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Tom Payne, Katelyn Nacon, Austin Amelio and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays arch villain Negan. EPs Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert joined them. The cast came up from filming in Georgia, where they wrapped at 7 AM this morning. Season 8 of the AMC blockbuster is 16 episodes long, with a break in the middle like in past seasons.

Absent from the 2017 NYCC panel were showrunner Scott M. Gimple and actors Lauren Cohan and Sonequa Martin-Green. Originally scheduled to attend, the first two were working on the eighth season while the latter’s Sasha Williams character sacrificed herself in the Season 7 finale to save her friend’s from Negan and his allies. However, now the lead in Star Trek Discovery, Martin-Green was at MSG today for the CBS All Access show panel

Unlike the TWD appearance at San Diego Comic Con this summer, the crossover announcing NYCC 2017 appearance certainly didn’t start out somber. The SDCC panel occurred just days after stuntman John Bernecker was killed in an on-set accident while in production on the seventh season. That panel in the massive Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center appropriately with a tribute to the veteran stuntman by Gimple. That Comic-Con also featured a Season 8 trailer of the All Out War season to come and a glimpse at an much older version of Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

In New York on Saturday, with a short full series retrospective kicking things off, the mood was distinctly forward looking

“The first episode has a lot of nods to previous seasons,” EP Nicotero said at a press conference before the panel, teasing a “shot for shot” sequence in homage to a past episode. “We’re setting the stage for our war,” Nicotero, who directed the extended “Mercy” episode added of the relatively contained Season 8 opener. “This is the payoff for last season, for Rick,” Lincoln noted of his Survivors leader and former Sheriff’s character. “I think he is ready for battle.”

New York Comic Con 2017 continues until October 8.