The debut of the eighth season and 100th episode of The Walking Dead this weekend is set to make the jump into virtual reality for AMC.

After the October 22 premiering 100thTWD episode ends, the newly launched AMC VR app will feature an extra scene from the Mercy episode directed by EP Greg Nicotero. Focusing on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan villain, the Kevin Cornish co-directed 360-degree bonus footage is clearly a strategic magnet to pull some of the blockbuster’s million of fans to the cabler’s new tech realm.

And in this era of the exclusive, it’s a move with legs and timing.

“With the launch of AMC VR, we are pleased to bring shows like The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands to life in an immersive and experiential way,” said AMC and Sundance TV’s EVP of Innovation and Product Development Mac McKean today of the app. “Viewers want to enter the worlds they watch on AMC, and this app brings them there,” the exec added.

Taking a step many a net and cabler with have to follow, the AMC VR app is a logical step for the outlet with its particular content. Up right now for iOS, Android, Gear VR and Google Daydream, the app already has branded material for to make you a TWD Walker or throw some martial arts moves from the Daniel Wu led Badlands plus behind the scenes clips and trailers.