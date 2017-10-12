AT&T Audience Network has released the trailer for The Volunteers, Ricky Schroder’s latest unscripted documentary, which follows cameraman River Rainbow Hagg on a humanitarian mission to witness firsthand the war being waged against ISIS in northern Syria.

The docu details River’s experiences with a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters in a place known as Rojava, and his band of dedicated, but often misfit, western volunteer medics balancing on the edge of life and death in the most dangerous place on earth. The piece features footage of actual operations and real characters who battle ISIS terrorists and provide medical support in a place River came to know as the ‘Devils Front Porch.’

The Volunteers is Schroder’s third war documentary for Audience following The Fighting Season and My Fighting Season, and reunites Schroder with Hagg, who worked together on The Fighting Season in 2014 in Afghanistan. Schroder executive produced all three docus.

AT&T Audience Network will premiere The Volunteers as a two-night event on Veterans Day weekend, November 11 and 12, at 10 PM ET/PT.