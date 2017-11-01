NBC’s Emmy Award-winning reality singing competition The Voice is headed to Las Vegas! The Voice: Neon Dreams will open in the spring of 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and feature a roster of all-star vocalists from the show.

The show will feature season 10 winner Alisan Porter as well as Chris Mann (season two), Mary Sarah (season 10), Matthew Schuler (season five), and Matt McAndrew (season seven). They will be joined by future winners of the show and backed by a versatile band led by Michael Sanchez (season 11).

“Over the last three years, we’ve worked tirelessly with our partners at NBC, Talpa Media and the Hard Rock Hotel to develop one of the most unique and engaging music experiences on the planet,” said BASE Entertainment Creative Director, Vincent Marini. “From the unrivaled talent, to the one-of-a-kind lobby experience, to the venue’s innovative 360-degree design, The Voice: Neon Dreams will be an electrifying ride through nearly every musical genre you can imagine. So whether you’re a fan of the hit TV show or a just a fan of great music, this is the new Las Vegas production you have to see.”

“We’re extremely proud to be the home of The Voice: Neon Dreams, which is another Vegas first and destined to be one of the most spectacular entertainment offerings in the city,” said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino COO Jody Lake. “We couldn’t ask for a better complement to the continuing expansion and evolution of our property.”

The Voice: Neon Dreams is not just a concert, but an entire experience which includes an exclusive exhibition-style lobby space that gives an exclusive look inside The Voice. It will feature one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including the show’s original signature chairs signed by the Coaches who used them; an interactive exploration of The Voice around the world; the digital Coaches Corner; and a chance for ticketholders an opportunity to follow their own “neon dreams and record an audition in one of four cutting-edge recording suites for a chance to sing onstage that night and compete for a coveted spot on a future season of The Voice.