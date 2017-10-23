Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson is gearing up as she looks to join the judge’s panel next season on NBC’s The Voice.

She’s set to serve as key adviser on the Monday, October 30 telecast of the hit singing competition series, joining coaches Miley Cyrus, fellow American Idol-alum Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. She’ll also work with and mentor the remaining 32 artists during the knockout rounds, which begin Monday November 6 (8-10 PM) and Tuesday, November 7 (8-9 PM).

As previously announced, Clarkson will return in season 14 in her new role as coach alongside returning coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.’

The acclaimed singer/songwriter will release her anticipated new album “Meaning of Life”, the first for Atlantic Records, on Friday, October 27.

The Texas-born, Nashville-based Clarkson first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. Since then, she has wracked up worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. Her numerous awards include three Grammys, 12 Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Association Award.