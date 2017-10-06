The day before The Tick’s panel at New York Comic-Con 2017, Amazon revealed today that the Ben Edlund created superhero series will be back early next year.

The final six episodes of the Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman led show will launch on February 23, 2018, the streamer says. With its pilot first popping up on the House of Bezos on August 18, 2016, the first half of the full first season of The Tick debuted on August 25 this year.

As you can see on the right, Amazon also put out an exclusive NYCC Tick poster on Friday.

Based on the mocking comic that Edlund first released in 1996, Oscar winning cinematographer Wally Pfister directed the opening two episodes of the series about the often quite clueless but very powerful Tick, played by Serefinowicz. With Newman’s Arthur as the Tick’s often unwilling sidekick, the show takes places in a world where superheroes are an everyday occurrence but real super villains are thought to be the stuff of legend -until Jackie Earle Haley long presumed dead the Terror shows up, for a while.

Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk also star in the Edlund, Barry Josephson and David Fury EP’d series. The Tick is co-produced with Sony Pictures Television.

New York Comic-Con continues until October 8 this year.