Cannes Palme d’Or winner The Square by Ruben Östlund from Magnolia Pictures sold out screenings in its initial four theaters over a crowded pack of Specialty newcomers this weekend, becoming one of the strongest foreign-language debuts of the year at $76,000. The highest-grossing limited run debut was Atlas Distribution’s faith-based Let There Be Light, which bowed in 373 locations taking in $1.8M, though its per theater average was outpaced by other films with far fewer runs. PBS Distribution opened Bill Nye: Science Guy with an exclusive engagement grossing $9,150, while Orion Pictures/Samuel Goldwyn Films’ festival favorite God’s Own Country nabbed $16,820 in two theaters. Sony Pictures Classics’ Novitiate played three runs for $22,577 Friday to Saturday and FilmBuff’s Mansfield grossed $6,602 from a single location for $6,602.

Among other reporting debuts are Brimstone & Glory with $3K in one theater and The Orchard’s latest, The Work, with two engagements ($3,718). TWC’s thriller Amityville: The Awakening only scared up $742 from ten runs. A24’s The Killing Of A Sacred Deer galloped to 33 runs, grossing over $221K. National Geographic Films/Abramorama took documentary Jane to over two dozen locations in its second weekend, holding strong with over $151,376. Also in week 2, Wonderstruck from Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions jumped to 42 locations, taking in $126K. A24’s The Florida Project sailed passed $2M in its fourth weekend, while Good Deed Entertainment’s Loving Vincent also crossed the same threshold in its sixth weekend in theaters. And in another box office milestone, Searchlight’s Battle Of the Sexes went over $12M in its sixth frame.

NEW RELEASES

All I See Is You (Open Road) NEW [283 Theaters] Weekend $135,504, Average $479

Amityville: The Awakening (The Weinstein Company) NEW [10 Theaters] Weekend $742, Average $74

Bill Nye: Science Guy (PBS Distribution) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,150

Brimstone & Glory (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,000

God’s Own Country (Orion Pictures/Samuel Goldwyn Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $16,820, Average $8,410, Cume $22,961 (Wed. Open in 1 Theater)

Let There Be Light (Atlas Distribution) NEW [373 Theaters] Weekend $1,800,000, Average $5,000

Mansfield (FilmBuff) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,602

Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $22,577, Average $7,526

The Square (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $76,000, Average $19,000

The Work (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,718, Average $1,859

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Aida’s Secret (Music Box Films) Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $21,302, Average $2,663, Cume $31,494

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $7,470, Average $1,868, Cume $22,914

Jane (National Geographic Films/Abramorama) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $151,376, Average $6,055, Cume $231,404

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (A24) Week 2 [33 Theaters] Weekend $221,532, Average $6,713, Cume $392,453

Tragedy Girls (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $12,420, Average $690, Cume $30,242

Wonderstruck (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [42 Theaters] Weekend $126,007, Average $3,000, Cume $213,221

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Breathe (Bleecker Street/Participant Media) Week 3 [148 Theaters] Weekend $51,623, Average $349, Cume $378,931

Goodbye Christopher Robin (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [213 Theaters] Weekend $330,000, Average $1,549, Cume $633,036

Human Flow (Amazon Studios/Participant) Week 3 [36 Theaters] Weekend $61,000, Average $1,695, Cume $272,064

Chavela (Music Box Films) Week 4 [8 Theaters] Weekend $7,424, Average $928, Cume $119,720

Dina (The Orchard) Week 4 [19 Theater] Weekend $10,628, Average $559, Cume $59,681

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [42 Theaters] Weekend $72,960, Average $1,737, Come $269,382

The Florida Project (A24) Week 4 [145 Theaters] Weekend $539,234, Average $3,719, Cume $2,149,007

The Stray (Quality Flix) Week 4 [74 Theaters] Weekend $35,000, Average $473, Come $1,499,844

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [185 Theaters] Weekend $94,816, Average $513, Cume $665,000

Super Dark Times (The Orchard) Week 5 [1 Theater] Weekend $94, Cume $33,109

A Question of Faith (Pure Flux) Week 5 [46 Theaters] Weekend $23,000, Average $500, Cume $2,349,500

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [291 Theaters] Weekend $310,000, Average $1,065, Cume $12,009,813

Friend Request (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 6 [32 Theaters] Weekend $5,122, Average $160, Cume $3,754,545

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 6 [161 Theaters] Weekend $449,453, Average $2,792, Cume $2,108,000

Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 6 [43 Theaters] Weekend $14,235, Average $331, Cume $4,151,361

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 6 [1,044 Theaters] Weekend $1,612,000, Average $1,544, Cume $17,712,000

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 13 [18 Theaters] Weekend $11,490, Average $638, Cume $989,139

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 13 [80 Theaters] Weekend $29,697, Average $371, Cume $33,620,083

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 40 [36 Theaters] Weekend $31,500, Average $875, Cume $2,841,735