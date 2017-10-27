It’s taken 25 years, but The Simpsons‘ showrunner Al Jean finally had his chance to return a jab at George H.W. Bush.

During a speech on family values in 1992, the former president said that American families needed to be “a lot more like the Waltons and a lot less like the Simpsons”. At the time, The Simpsons responded in the next episode in a scene where the family was watching that portion of Bush’s speech and Bart responded, “Hey, we’re like the Waltons. We’re praying for an end to the depression, too.”

Following recent sexual harassment allegations leveled against 41, Jean is now responding.

In a tweet, Jean jabbed, “.@TheSimpsons I think George HW Bush should act more like the Waltons than the Simpsons. #25yearoldgrudge.”

In the January 1996 episode “Two Bad Neighbors”, Bush also appeared as a character voiced by Harry Shearer. Bush was the grouchy new neighbor who moved in to the empty house across the street with his wife, Barbara.