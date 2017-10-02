In the season 29 premiere of The Simpsons, TV’s favorite animated family got the Game of Thrones treatment. Spoofing the popular HBO series, Fox’s long-running series pulled inspiration from the world of Westeros for a fantastical episode titled “The Serfsons.”

In the magically medieval premiere, Marge’s mother is turned into an Ice Walker and the only way for Homer to afford the cure is to force Lisa to use illegal magic. When the King discovers this, he kidnaps Lisa and Homer must lead a feudal uprising to save her. From Marge’s mother being an Ice Walker to Lisa’s use of magic to dragons, the episode was filled with GoT references.

We always knew Lisa was the golden child. 🙌 #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/iYWhPblizA — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 2, 2017

In one scene, Homer and Marge are building a wooden ladder, which happens to have a face on it to which Homer says, “Trees can’t talk silly.” This may be a nod to the carved faces on the bark of the Weirwood trees of Westeros.

There’s also a scene where Marge and Homer admire heads on stakes, one being their friendly neighbor Ned Flanders — who happens to share the first name of Ned Stark who, as well know, was beheaded in the first season of GoT.

Bart and Milhouse bring new meaning to “sending a raven” as they prank Moe, a classic bit that has been a staple on the show.

And finally, what better way to pay homage to GoT than to have one of the actors appear on the show. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau voiced Marge’s twin brother on the episode, which is obviously a nod to the twin brother and sister relationship of his GoT character Jamie and Cersei Lannister.